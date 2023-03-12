Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCE opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $17.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

