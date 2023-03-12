Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:JCE opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $17.73.
About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
