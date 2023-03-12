Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NAC opened at $10.83 on Friday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $13.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $528,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

