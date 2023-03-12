Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUW opened at $13.64 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $15.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 51,615 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 42,112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 34,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.