Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Funding Circle (LON:FCH)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Funding Circle (LON:FCH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 330 ($3.97) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.44) target price on shares of Funding Circle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Funding Circle Stock Performance

Funding Circle stock opened at GBX 51.10 ($0.61) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 58.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 50.64. The company has a market cap of £184.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Funding Circle has a 12 month low of GBX 29.68 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 82.10 ($0.99).

Insider Activity at Funding Circle

Funding Circle Company Profile

In other Funding Circle news, insider J Eric Daniels sold 93,919 shares of Funding Circle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.64), for a total transaction of £49,777.07 ($59,856.99). Company insiders own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

