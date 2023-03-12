NuCypher Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.78 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $76.51 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher (NU) tokens are used on the NuCypher network to incentivize network participants for providing key management services and accessing delegation/revocation operations. NuCypher is a decentralized encryption, access control, and key management system for public blockchains, offering end-to-end encrypted data sharing and decentralized storage solutions. NuCypher uses proxy re-encryption (PRE) technology to securely share private data between multiple participants in public consensus networks. NU tokens are also used for staking to run a NuCypher worker node, participating in the NuCypher DAO, and validating DAO proposals. The NuCypher network is protected against malicious staking and automatically slashes suspected users’ rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

