Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $4.49 Million Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 177,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter worth $38,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Camping World by 51.3% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Camping World by 89.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 36.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 53.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.