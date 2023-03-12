Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 445 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NICE by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NICE by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NICE Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $204.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.65 and a 1 year high of $235.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE Profile

NICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.38.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

