Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 41,417 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,417 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPH. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. TheStreet raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $916,485.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,190.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Stories

