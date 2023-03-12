Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 201,482 Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,482 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of Lifetime Brands worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 625,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,099 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 256,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of LCUT opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $14.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently -58.62%.

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

