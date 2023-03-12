Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 19,960 Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.62% of Arco Platform worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the third quarter worth $43,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at $130,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arco Platform by 750.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Arco Platform in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at $556,000.

Arco Platform Stock Down 2.0 %

ARCE opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $711.19 million, a PE ratio of 417.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Arco Platform Limited has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students.It operates through the following Core and Supplemental segments. The Core segment offers solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience.

