Nomura Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Ahren Acquisition worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AHRN. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $17,856,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ahren Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $10,367,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ahren Acquisition by 676.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 752,985 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ahren Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $7,037,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ahren Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $4,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ahren Acquisition alerts:

Ahren Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AHRN stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18.

Ahren Acquisition Profile

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ahren Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ahren Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.