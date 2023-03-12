Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of H World Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in H World Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in H World Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in H World Group during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in H World Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Get H World Group alerts:

H World Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $48.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. H World Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H World Group Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HTHT shares. StockNews.com raised H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upped their target price on H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

(Get Rating)

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.