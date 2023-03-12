Nomura Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.62% of Arco Platform worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter worth $349,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 13.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,535,000 after acquiring an additional 49,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 11.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter.

Arco Platform stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $711.19 million, a P/E ratio of 417.14 and a beta of 0.52. Arco Platform Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students.It operates through the following Core and Supplemental segments. The Core segment offers solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience.

