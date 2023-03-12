Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 500,000 Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 605.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 525,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 450,608 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,323,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 495,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTR opened at $6.18 on Friday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

