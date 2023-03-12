Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 243,346 Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 243,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of Vertical Aerospace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $910,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 29,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVTL opened at $1.56 on Friday. Vertical Aerospace Ltd. has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVTL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

