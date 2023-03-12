Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 201,482 Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) by 119.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,482 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 1.68% of Lifetime Brands worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 45.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 12.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 625,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 27,099 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 287.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Lifetime Brands Stock Down 8.4 %

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

LCUT stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.62%.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

Featured Articles

