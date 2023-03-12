Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Down 16.2% in February

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,417,700 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 2,883,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24,177.0 days.

Nexteer Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of Nexteer Automotive Group stock remained flat at $0.66 on Friday. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65.

Get Nexteer Automotive Group alerts:

Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.