Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Down 16.2% in February

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,417,700 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 2,883,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24,177.0 days.
Nexteer Automotive Group Stock Performance
Shares of Nexteer Automotive Group stock remained flat at $0.66 on Friday. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65.
Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile
