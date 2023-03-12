Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Shares Sold by Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Nextdoor comprises approximately 0.4% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Nextdoor worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Nextdoor by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KIND. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Nextdoor to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nextdoor from $2.85 to $2.55 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KIND traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. 1,719,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.43. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.83 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 64.82%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nextdoor Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

