NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Position Boosted by Tanaka Capital Management Inc.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. NexGen Energy makes up 7.5% of Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of NexGen Energy worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $3.89 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 8.70.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Bow, IsoEnergy, SW1, SW2 and SW3 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.