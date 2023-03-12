Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Up 292.9% in February

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 292.9% from the February 13th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 275.0 days.

Nexans Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NXPRF remained flat at $98.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.33. Nexans has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $101.75.

Get Nexans alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPRF. Societe Generale raised Nexans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nexans from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexans has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

About Nexans

Nexans SA engages in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrify the future. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usages, Industry & Projects, and Telecom & Data. The company was founded on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.