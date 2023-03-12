Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Short Interest Update

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexa Resources by 21.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEXA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Nexa Resources Price Performance

Nexa Resources Announces Dividend

NEXA stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.92. 97,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.189 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.19%.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the Mining and Smelting segments. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates. The Smelting segment consists of facilities that recover and produce metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products.

See Also

