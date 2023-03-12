NewMarket Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.10 (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 2.10 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

NewMarket has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Stock Performance

NEU stock opened at $340.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.36. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $280.28 and a 12 month high of $370.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $344.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of NewMarket

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total transaction of $141,574.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,290,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,725,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,063,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.