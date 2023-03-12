Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Short Interest Update

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,142,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the February 13th total of 1,709,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Newcrest Mining to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Newcrest Mining Price Performance

NCMGF stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56. Newcrest Mining has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

Newcrest Mining Dividend Announcement

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

(Get Rating)

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Stories

