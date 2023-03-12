Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the February 13th total of 210,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 134,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,184. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at $4,272,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 84,602 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 1,224.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 170,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 157,771 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

