Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the February 13th total of 210,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 134,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,184. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $12.20.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.
Further Reading
