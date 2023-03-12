Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,221,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,465 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $132,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 1,978.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 73.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at $129,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

CVB Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $21.61 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.69%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

About CVB Financial

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.