Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 62,744 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,396,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 62,744 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.44% of TE Connectivity worth $154,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,954,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,319,301,000 after buying an additional 40,740 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $124.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

