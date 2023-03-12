Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 5,193 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 4.77% of Quaker Chemical worth $123,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 327.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 30.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $186.06 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $129.06 and a 1 year high of $216.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.06 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.52.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $484.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently -195.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KWR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Quaker Chemical from $206.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

About Quaker Chemical

(Get Rating)

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Featured Articles

