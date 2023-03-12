Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 35,208 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,290,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,208 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Rollins worth $148,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 10.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.1% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 26,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Rollins by 2.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its stake in Rollins by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 43,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rollins Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

ROL opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

