Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 306,366 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,707,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 306,366 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.45% of Equity Residential worth $114,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 234.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 45.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 85.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE EQR opened at $58.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 121.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

