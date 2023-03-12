Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,765,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,476 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.62% of ONEOK worth $141,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 235,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 35,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.27.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.46. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.74%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

