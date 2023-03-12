Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 636,431 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,294,629 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636,431 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $112,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Matador Resources by 104.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 144.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 1,042.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 22.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Matador Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.42. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The business had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.92%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

