Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 40,138 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,138 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Equifax worth $137,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.1% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 60.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,069,000 after acquiring an additional 63,735 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Equifax stock opened at $193.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $243.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.67.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

