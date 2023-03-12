Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 40,138 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,138 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Equifax worth $137,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.1% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 60.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,069,000 after acquiring an additional 63,735 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Equifax Stock Performance
Equifax stock opened at $193.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $243.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45.
Equifax Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.67.
About Equifax
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equifax (EFX)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.