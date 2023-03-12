Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 859,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,430 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 7.37% of Kadant worth $143,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Kadant by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kadant by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Kadant by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

KAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kadant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $207.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.20 and a 200 day moving average of $186.76. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.19 and a fifty-two week high of $221.27.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 10.05%.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

