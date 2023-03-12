Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $119.91 Million Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829,274 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $119,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 62,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 50,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 25,608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $62.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.41. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.07 and a 1-year high of $125.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.94.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

