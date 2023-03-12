Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2,516.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 762,777 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.46% of M&T Bank worth $139,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,870 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,101,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,378,000 after purchasing an additional 70,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 15.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,364,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000,000 after purchasing an additional 705,857 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 90.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,141 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.18.

MTB stock opened at $131.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.47 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.82.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

