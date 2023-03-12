Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,673,153 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.17% of General Electric worth $112,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in General Electric by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 16.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $91.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day moving average is $78.26. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $94.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

