Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 420,111 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,031,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,111 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $163,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 11.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 40.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $49.53 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $169,118.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,944,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $49,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,387.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $169,118.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,944,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,806. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

