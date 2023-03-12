Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 203,845 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 771,104 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,845 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Workday worth $117,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Workday by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,814 shares of company stock worth $19,999,462. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Stock Down 1.8 %

WDAY stock opened at $178.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.14. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $248.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. Workday’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.72.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

