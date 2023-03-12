NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the February 13th total of 2,530,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 457,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

In other news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $61,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,262.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetScout Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in NetScout Systems by 329.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 39,913 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.53. 404,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,796. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.70. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $38.02.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Featured Stories

