Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 1,040 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,388,000 after buying an additional 700,532 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,460,000 after purchasing an additional 159,680 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,170,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,989,000 after purchasing an additional 267,770 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $132.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.08. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.13 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

