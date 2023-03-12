Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $1,281,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $367,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $4,872,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $1,850,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $858,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PARA shares. Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.63. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

