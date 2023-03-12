Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $80,000 Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.1% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 159.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth about $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day moving average of $79.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

