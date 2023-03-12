Neo Ivy Capital Management Lowers Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,172 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth about $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fulton Financial news, Director George W. Hodges sold 6,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $112,659.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,492.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fulton Financial news, Director George K. Martin bought 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George W. Hodges sold 6,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $112,659.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,492.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.44 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $18.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $284.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

