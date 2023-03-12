Neo Ivy Capital Management Increases Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 3,313.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HQY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at about $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 44.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,599,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $324,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $61.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.42. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $79.20.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

