Neo Ivy Capital Management Increases Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 72,200.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1,741.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 83,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 78,694 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 117,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 116,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $132.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.