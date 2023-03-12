Neo Ivy Capital Management Increases Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 371.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Semtech were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 2,792.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,921,000 after buying an additional 1,331,220 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Semtech by 409.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,194,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,116,000 after buying an additional 959,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Semtech by 609.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 993,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,206,000 after acquiring an additional 853,153 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Semtech by 18.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,972,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,432,000 after acquiring an additional 453,726 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $73.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Semtech to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

