Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys 510 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 175.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $201.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.82 and its 200 day moving average is $182.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.