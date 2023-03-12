Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Underperform Rating for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

META has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $171.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.85.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of META opened at $179.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,252,336. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

