NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $1.80 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 11th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.56 billion and approximately $131.09 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.80 or 0.00008734 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00070714 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00053729 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022924 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000914 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001545 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, "NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. More information can be found at https://near.org/."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

