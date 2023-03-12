NCM Capital Management LLC Sells 13,763 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

NCM Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,763 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,786,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,867,000 after acquiring an additional 170,883 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,050,000 after purchasing an additional 233,391 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 434,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,937,000 after purchasing an additional 149,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,449,000 after purchasing an additional 241,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,893,000.

IYR opened at $82.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.28. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $113.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

